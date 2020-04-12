|
|
BRANCHVILLE - Natalie Fletcher, 93, of Branchville Borough, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at home.
Natalie was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, to the late William Bruce and Gertrude May (Johnson) Poynter. She earned her B.A. from Adelphi College in Long Island and moved to New Jersey in 1948. She met her husband, John, at the Culvermere Resort in Branchville, of which John was the owner/operator. They married on June 3, 1950 and had lived in Branchville ever since.
From 1950 to 1951, Natalie taught kindergarten at Frankford Township School. Natalie enjoyed being a homemaker, but also helped in the office at the Culvermere Resort. Her passion was art and being creative.
In addition to her parents, Natalie was also predeceased by her husband, John J. Fletcher, on Sept. 4, 2019; her daughter, Judith Lee Fletcher; her grandson, John Fletcher; and her brother, Bruce Poynter. She is survived by her children, John Daniel Fletcher, of Florham Park, Nancy Christine Love and husband, John, of Laurel, Md., and Peter Joseph Fletcher and wife, Joanne, of Branchville; her grandchildren, Victor, Natalie, Michael "Mike" and Matt; and her great-granddaughter, Sienna.
Services are private and under the direction of the Wood Funeral Home, 16 Main Street, Branchville. Burial of cremains will take place in Branchville Cemetery at a later date. Memorial donations may be to the Cheshire Home, 9 Ridgedale Ave., Florham Park, NJ 07932. Online condolences may be offered at www.woodfuneralhome.net .
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 12, 2020