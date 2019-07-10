|
|
FREDON - Nathan Joseph Langley, 31, of Fredon, died Thursday, June 27, 2019, at home.
Nathan was born in Hackettstown and raised in Newton. He graduated from Newton High School and was a lifelong Sussex County resident. Nathan worked as a Die Cut Operator for Red Oak Packaging in Newton for the past five years. He loved working on cars and was a remote-control car hobbyist.
Nathan is survived by his father, Robert Langley; his mother, Ruth Napier; his sisters, Lisa Napier and Kim Langley; his brother, Robert Langley, Jr.; and his girlfriend, Orfa Gonzalez.
Visitation will be held 5-8 p.m. Friday, July 12, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on July 10, 2019