Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nathan Langley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nathan Joseph Langley


1987 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nathan Joseph Langley Obituary
FREDON - Nathan Joseph Langley, 31, of Fredon, died Thursday, June 27, 2019, at home.
Nathan was born in Hackettstown and raised in Newton. He graduated from Newton High School and was a lifelong Sussex County resident. Nathan worked as a Die Cut Operator for Red Oak Packaging in Newton for the past five years. He loved working on cars and was a remote-control car hobbyist.
Nathan is survived by his father, Robert Langley; his mother, Ruth Napier; his sisters, Lisa Napier and Kim Langley; his brother, Robert Langley, Jr.; and his girlfriend, Orfa Gonzalez.
Visitation will be held 5-8 p.m. Friday, July 12, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now