Nathan Richard "Ricky" McPeek
Nathan Richard "Ricky" McPeek died on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Newton Memorial Hospital in Newton. He was 66. Born in Newton to the late Dr. Raymond (Doc) Charles, DVM and Marie Jean (Bubs) McPeek, locally he had resided in Blairstown, Fredon Twp., Newton and Byram Twp.
Growing up Rick lived in many places around the globe while his father was in the service. He resided for a brief time in Okinawa, Japan where he learned to count in Japanese. He shadowed his father at his veterinary office in Fredon Twp. where he helped attend to and care for a variety of small and large animals, fondly sharing stories about the exotic animals he worked with (lions, tigers, panthers and many more!).
He worked as a cowboy in the early 1970's before traveling across the United States with a professional dance team living in Florida, Puerto Rico and California. He then returned to Sussex County where he resumed working at Wild West City. Although he was most well known for his role as the Marshal, he did on occasion join the dark side as an outlaw. He was Street Boss in charge of the performers and coordinating the daily program of events. His voice could be heard throughout the day both live and prerecorded and he became known as "the voice of Wild West City". He was an avid horseman and assisted in the care of all the animals at the park. Rick had fond memories of his two favorite horses at Wild West City, Nelson and Rocky. A meticulous, gentle and kindhearted spirit Rick always remembered birthdays and other special occasions of family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Randy William McPeek. He is survived by his sister, Patricia M. Andersen; two brothers: Raymond Roger McPeek and Ronald Charles McPeek and several several nieces and nephews.
Private services entrusted to Morgan Funeral Home, Netcong. Memorial donations may be made in Mr. McPeek's name to: Eleventh Hour Rescue (ehrdogs.org), or to your choice of animal rescue group. Messages of condolence may be sent to: NetcongFuneral.com

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Morgan Funeral Home
31 Main Street
Netcong, NJ 07857
(973) 347-0165
