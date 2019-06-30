PIEDMONT, Okla. -- We are deeply saddened to announce the untimely passing of Neil Percy Witte on Monday, June 24, 2019. Neil was 34 and his young life was ended far too soon. Neil Witte was born in Newton, N.J., to Lou and Judy Witte and was the oldest of three children. He also had two stepbrothers. Neil successfully completed the Operating Engineers Apprenticeship program through Local 627. This allowed him to operate many different pieces of heavy equipment. This was in addition to many other certifications that he had completed. Neil was an 11-year employee of Northwest Crane, working his way up through the ranks to being an operator of a 350-ton crane. He was well-liked and greatly respected by everyone he worked with, and his presence will truly be missed. Neil and Jennifer met in New Jersey in 2005. Jennifer's family moved to Oklahoma City and Neil followed. They were married on Aug. 4, 2007, and had two sons, Evan and Jaxson. They made the Oklahoma City area their home for the past 14 years. Neil was a man who enjoyed the simple things in life. He loved his wife and children very much. He enjoyed the outdoors and riding four-wheelers with his family and watching Monster Trucks. Both were a passion that he shared with his family and ones they will continue to enjoy in his memory. Neil is survived by his loving wife, Jennifer, and their two young sons, Evan and Jaxson; father and mother, Lou and Judy Witte, of Newton, N.J.; sisters, Lu Ann (Steve) Freeman and family, of Middletown, N.Y., and Elizabeth Witte, of Adams, Mass.; and stepbrothers, Kevin Witte and Kenney Witte. He will be greatly missed, but will always be remembered by all those whose life he touched. A memorial service was held on Saturday, June 29, at the Vondel L. Smith & Sons Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Go Fund Me Account that has been established to assist his widow and children. The link is: https://www.gofundme.com/f/neil-witte-memorial. Published in The New Jersey Herald on June 30, 2019