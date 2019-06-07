|
|
RINGWOOD -- Nellie June Hoogmoed (Van Oudenaren), 86, of Ringwood, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Henry Hoogmoed. She was born in Paterson to the late Peter and Nellie Van Oudenaren and was a resident of Ringwood for 53 years. Nellie was a loving wife and beloved mother. Surviving in addition to her husband are a son, David (Joanne); a daughter, Lauren (Jeff) Donati; five grandchildren, Melissa, Eric, Brent, Carly and Paige; and three great-grandchildren, Dylan, Cole and Ashton. She was predeceased by a daughter, Donna Jean Hendricks, in 1987. Friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Road, West Milford. Funeral service will take place at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 10. Interment to follow in Warwick Cemetery, Warwick, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , Greater N.J. Chapter, 400 Morris Ave., Suite 251, Denville, NJ 07834.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on June 7, 2019