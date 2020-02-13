Home

Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Good Shepherd R.C. Church
Route 517
Andover, NJ
Nicki A. Clemens

Nicki A. Clemens Obituary
BYRAM - Nicki A. Clemens, 51, of Byram, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Morristown Medical Center.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., Nicki was raised in Byram where she had been a longtime resident. She was a hair stylist for Nino's Expressions in Succasunna for 28 years. An avid reader, Nicki also enjoyed music and skiing. She was very family oriented.
Nicki is survived by her children, Karl V. Clemens and wife, Kaitlyn, of Mt. Laurel, and Charles J. Cirella, of Byram; her longtime companion, Charlie Cirella, of Byram; her mother, Marie Spier, of Budd Lake; her sister, Jeanine Colligan and husband, Patrick, of Byram; her grandchildren, Ava Lyn Clemens and Aidan Clemens; as well as her nephew, Andrew Colligan.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Good Shepherd R.C. Church, Route 517, Andover Borough. Interment to follow in Good Shepherd Cemetery, Airport Road, Green.
Memorial donations may be made to the , 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 13, 2020
