Nicole L. Dean
Wake Forest, NC - Nicole L. Dean, age 22, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 at her residence. Born in Newton to Jonathan W. Dean and Maria A. (Santangelo) Dean, Nicole grew up in Vernon and graduated from Vernon High School. She was preparing to study optometry in Raleigh, North Carolina. Nikki enjoyed the outdoors and loved to hike the Appalachian Trail. She was a very loving and happy soul. Her favorite moments were laughing with her friends and family. Her smile radiated light and love. Nikki will be forever in the hearts of the people who knew her and deeply missed by her family and friends. She was predeceased by her mother, Maria Dean. Nikki is survived by her father, Jonathan Dean and his wife Colleen; her sisters, Christy Dean and Alanna Dean and her fiancé Nic; and her grandmothers, Anita Dean and Vera Santangelo. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 7 p.m. at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Private cremation services will be held at the convenience of the family. Friends may pay their respects to the family on Friday prior to the funeral service from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com