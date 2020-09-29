1/1
Nicole L. Dean
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nicole's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nicole L. Dean
Wake Forest, NC - Nicole L. Dean, age 22, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 at her residence. Born in Newton to Jonathan W. Dean and Maria A. (Santangelo) Dean, Nicole grew up in Vernon and graduated from Vernon High School. She was preparing to study optometry in Raleigh, North Carolina. Nikki enjoyed the outdoors and loved to hike the Appalachian Trail. She was a very loving and happy soul. Her favorite moments were laughing with her friends and family. Her smile radiated light and love. Nikki will be forever in the hearts of the people who knew her and deeply missed by her family and friends. She was predeceased by her mother, Maria Dean. Nikki is survived by her father, Jonathan Dean and his wife Colleen; her sisters, Christy Dean and Alanna Dean and her fiancé Nic; and her grandmothers, Anita Dean and Vera Santangelo. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 7 p.m. at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Private cremation services will be held at the convenience of the family. Friends may pay their respects to the family on Friday prior to the funeral service from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Jersey Herald from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Pinkel Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
2
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Pinkel Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pinkel Funeral Home
31 Bank Street
Sussex, NJ 07461
(973) 875-3272
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The New Jersey Herald and njherald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved