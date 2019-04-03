GREEN - Noella L. Kinney was born in North Adams, Mass., to Noel C. and Emma (Wolfe) Duquette on Jan. 25, 1951.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Paul, in 2001.

Noella died at St. Barnabas Medical Center, Livingston, on April 1, 2019, following a long illness. As a child, she lived in various states and also in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Noella is survived by her husband of 46 years, Richard ("Uncle Dickie"); her daughters, Melissa Sluka (Stephen), of Toms River, and Christy Trout (Matthew), of Green; her grandchildren, Ben, Cooper and Addison Sluka and Emma and Jamason Trout; her sister, Christine Evans, and her brother, Russell Duquette (Debra Brazil), all of Minnesota; her sisters-in-law, Deborah Naffziger, of Minnesota, Vicky Dodd, of Andover, and Pam Angle (Michael), of Kenvil; her brother in-law, David Kinney, of Vernon; her aunts, Jean Maher, of Newton and Shirley Wolfe, of North Adams, Mass.; her nieces and nephews, together with their families; and her many wonderful friends and their children and grandchildren - who knew and loved her as "Aunt Noella."

Noella graduated from West Morris High School in 1969 and Rutgers University in 1984 with a B.S. in biology. She worked as bookkeeper, scanning administrator and trainer for A&P food stores for 48 years and as a per diem health educator for Hackettstown Medical Center for 24 years.

As a lifetime member of Girl Scouts of USA, Noella served as a leader, service unit manager, leader trainer and was nationally recognized as a Certified Trainer of Trainers. She was selected to receive the coveted Thanks Badge and Outstanding Volunteer of the Year awards.

Visitation will be held 5-8 p.m. Friday, April 5, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 6, at the Tranquility United Methodist Church, Kennedy Road, Tranquility. Cremation is private.

In lieu of flowers, Noella asked that donations be directed to either the Tranquility United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 15, Tranquility, NJ 07879 or Girl Scouts of the USA, c/o Riverdale Service Center, 95 Newark-Pompton Turnpike, Riverdale, NJ 07457. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 3, 2019