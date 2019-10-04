Home

Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
Noreen A. Orecchio


1944 - 2019
Noreen A. Orecchio Obituary
ANDOVER BOROUGH - Noreen A. Orecchio, 74, of Andover Borough, died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Morristown Medical Center.
Born in Jersey City, Noreen grew up in Cliffside Park and was a longtime resident of Vernon before moving to Andover Borough a few months ago. She was a graduate of Cliffside Park High School. Noreen was a secretary in the Maternity Unit at Dover General Hospital in Dover before her retirement over 20 years ago.
The daughter of the late Milton and Ruth (Goehrig) Blettenberg, Noreen was also predeceased by her brother. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Stewart C. Orecchio; her daughter, Stacey Mehrkens and husband, Robert, of Blairstown; her son, Jason Orecchio, of Andover Borough; her grandchildren, Chris, Brian, Hunter, Saige and Hailey; as well as her great-grandchildren, Olivia and Hayden.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. today, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton. Private graveside services will be held in the Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sparta at a later date. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Oct. 4, 2019
