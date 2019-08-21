|
NEWTON - Norma A. Farina, 82, of Newton, passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at her home in Newton. Born and raised in Camden, she had resided in Collingswood before moving to Newton to raise her family 56 years ago.
Daughter of the late Nativo and Janet (DiBlasio) Perticari, Norma was a graduate of the Camden Catholic High School. She had worked many years as an accounting clerk with the former Midlantic Bank Newton. A loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, Norma was a member of the Red Hat Society of Newton. She mostly enjoyed spending time with her cherished family and many friends. Mrs. Farina will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her, especially her wonderful neighbors.
Norma was predeceased in life by her beloved husband, Philip A., in 2011. Survivors include her son, Mark P. and his wife, Denise Farina, of Randolph; her daughter, Lynda and her husband, James Familant, of Newton; and her grandchildren, Jordan (DeGroat), and her husband, Sean Mealey, and Nick Familant. Also surviving are her brother, Anthony and his wife, Joni Perticari, of Stratford; her nephew, Brian and his wife, Mandi Perticari; as well as her three great-nephews.
Visitation will be held 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, in the Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home, 156 Main St. (Route 206), Newton. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at the funeral home. Entombment will follow in the St. Joseph R.C. Church Mausoleum, Newton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Norma's memory may be made to either www.stjude.org or Children's Hospital of Philadelphia at www.chop.edu. Online condolences through www.iliff-ruggierofuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Aug. 21, 2019