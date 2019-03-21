Home

Norma A. Kunkler Obituary
HOPATCONG -- Norma A. Kunkler, 91, of Hopatcong, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Merry Heart Healthcare in Succasunna.

Born and raised in Swissvale, Pa., Norma moved around a lot, then lived in Florida from 1977 to 2008 before returning to New Jersey. First and foremost, she was a mother. She also worked as a comptometer operator for two years and was kept on for her ability to catch errors. Norma enjoyed exploring the USA with her husband. She was very social and enjoyed crafts, especially sewing and beading. Norma had a great love for frogs.

The daughter of the late Robert L. and Emily Mabel (Kirk) Aber, Norma was also predeceased by her husband, Lawrence W. Kunkler. She survived by her children, Sue Suplicki and husband, Jack, Janice Kunkler, and Lance Kunkler and his wife, Chris. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Tara Suplicki, Annie Vasquez and husband, Ed, Joe Suplicki and wife, Danni, Bob Suplicki, Tom Suplicki, Jenna Suplicki and Katie Kunkler; her great-grandchildren, Julie, Lilah, Isabel, Amelia and Levi Vazquez and Orion Suplicki, Enya and Murphy Roy; her brother-in-law, Arthur Kunkler and wife, Cheryl; and her sister-in-law, Dot Kunkler; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 156 Mountain Road, Ledgewood, followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. Interment will be held in Sparta Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to . Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 21, 2019
