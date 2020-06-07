SCOTIA, N.Y. - Norma A. Schulz, 88, of Scotia, N.Y., formerly of Sandyston, N.J., died Friday, May 29, 2020, at Glendale Nursing Home in Scotia.
Born and raised in Park Ridge, N.J., Norma moved to Sandyston, N.J., in 1986. She was a homemaker. Norma was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle R.C. Church in Sandyston, N.J.
The daughter of the late George and Anne (Holigan) Moore, Norma was predeceased by her husband, Robert Schulz, on May 19, 2007. She is survived by her five daughters, Nancy Simpson, of Round Lake, N.Y., Patricia Deer, of Vestal, N.Y., Marie Deer, of Milford, Pa., Priscilla Policastro, of Sandyston, N.J., and Teresa Averna, of Hillsdale, N.J.; her two brothers, Paul and George Moore, of Idaho; her ten grandchildren; and her two great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wood Funeral Home, 16 Main Street, Branchville, N.J.
Memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Rescue Squad, PO Box 232, Branchville, NJ 07826 or Sandyston Township Fire Department, 133A Route 645, Sandyston, NJ 07826. Online condolences may be offered at www.woodfuneralhome.net .
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jun. 7, 2020.