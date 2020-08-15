1/1
Olga L. De La Torre
Olga L. de la Torre
Olga L. de la Torre (nee Valencia) entered eternity surrounded by her family at home on Saturday, August 8, 2020.
Born in Havana, Cuba, Mrs. de la Torre came to the United States in 1956. She lived in New York City and Hudson County before moving to Sussex County 22 years ago. A self-employed seamstress and homemaker, in her earlier years, she served as church treasurer, a member of the choir and taught Sunday school at Christian Alliance Church. She attended Lafayette Federated Church for 20 years.
The daughter of the late Cristobal and Corina Calzadilla Valencia, Mrs. de la Torre was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Orlando de la Torre. She is survived by the eight children they raised together: Elizabeth de la Torre-Garcia and her husband, Luis Garcia, Olga LLerena, Jackie de la Torre and her husband, Jeff Orosz, Roland de la Torre and his wife, Lissette; Edward de la Torre and his wife, Janet; Mary Fesas and her husband, Nelson, Orestes de la Torre; and Manolo Perez and his wife, Miriam. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; one brother Juan Valencia and several nieces and nephews.
Private funeral services will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020, and entombment will follow at Newton Cemetery Mausoleum.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Newton Memorial Hospital, 175 High Street, Newton, NJ 07860.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com. .

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
