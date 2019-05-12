WANTAGE -- Orin Benjamin Babcock Sr., 82, died after a short illness at Newton Medical Center on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Born to Chauncy Lester and Ella Jane Babcock in Vernon, he had been a resident of the Sussex/Wantage area all his life. Orin worked for SREC and Jersey Central Power and Light before retiring in 1997. He then worked full time at his lawn service that he owned for more than 50 years. He was a 45-year member of the Wantage Fire Department, Colesville Company #2, a member of the Sussex Elks and the New Jersey State Fire Police. Orin was predeceased by his wife of 56 years, Veronica "Roni" Babcock, and his daughter, Debi Mankovich, and was the devoted father of Orin B. Babcock Jr., of Milford, Pa., and Kathleen DeMott and her husband, Paul, of Wantage; loving grandfather of Scott Mankovich, Vanessa Phelps, Alicia Herold, Branden Babcock, Benjamin and Rebekah DeMott; and cherished by nine great-grandchildren and his cats. Private burial services by Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third St., Sussex. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers to Debi Mankovich Library Memorial, 18501 Cypress Lake Glen Blvd., Orlando, FL 32820, would be appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonsussexfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 12, 2019