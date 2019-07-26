|
BYRAM -- Orrin E. Klitzner, 76, of Byram, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019. Orrin was a business owner and inventor who was a finalist on the History Channel's "Invent Now" series. He was a brilliant mind who obtained four different patents on different inventions. He was a very humble, caring, unique man who will be missed greatly. Orrin was predeceased by his father, Samuel Klitzner, and his mother, Fay Freedman-Klitzner, of Elizabeth. Orrin is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years, Adele (Weiser); his brother, Herb Klitzner; and his two daughters, Rebecca Klitzner, and Lauren Pallone and her husband, Adam. He is also survived by his loving granddaughter, Kendall Pallone. A memorial service will be held from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in Orrin's memory to his granddaughter Kendall's "Kendall Hope Pallone Foundation," P.O. Box 675, Sparta, NJ 07871-0675.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on July 26, 2019