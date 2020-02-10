|
VERNON - Othelia "Pat" Reilly (nee Ludlow), 90, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. Born to Peter and Othelia Ludlow in Keansburg, N.J., she had lived in Harrison, N.J., before moving to Vernon Township in 1990.
Pat worked as a salesperson at Hahnes Department Store in Newark for several years before retiring in 1985. She was a parishioner and Rosary member of Our Lady of Fatima R.C. Church, Highland Lakes, a member of Post 8441 Auxiliary and the Leisure Club of Vernon. Pat was elected Senior of the Year in Vernon in 2016 and took great joy in volunteering at Milford Manor Nursing Home in West Milford, and with Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice in Sparta.
Pat is predeceased by her husband, John J. Reilly, Jr. (2004) and a grandson, Kristopher Kwiecien, and is the devoted mother of John J. Reilly of Dingmans Ferry, Pa., Mary Margaret Cassanelli of Vernon Township and Colleen Kwiecien of Three Bridges. She is cherished by five grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and a great-great-granddaughter.
The family will receive friends at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon, N.J., on Wednesday, Feb. 12, from 3 to 7 p.m. The funeral party will leave from the funeral home on Thursday, Feb. 13, at 10 a.m. for a funeral Mass at Our Lady of Fatima R.C. Church, Highland Lakes, at 11 a.m. Cremation is private.
Memorial gifts to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org would be appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonvernonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 10, 2020