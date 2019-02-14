Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stroyan Funeral Home
405 West Harford Street
Milford, PA 18337
(570) 296-6811
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Neumann Church
705 PA-739
Hawley, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Otto Fohl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Otto A. Fohl

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Otto A. Fohl Obituary
LORDS VALLEY, Pa. - Otto A. Fohl, 90, of Lords Valley, Pa., passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, after a long, wonder-filled life.
Born and raised in Perth Amboy, N.J., Otto was the eldest child to Andrew and Mary (Lucas) Fohl. He and his beloved wife, Helen, were longtime residents of Sparta, N.J., where they raised their four children. He retired from American Cyanamid Company in 1990. He graduated from Villanova University after serving in the United States Navy.
Otto was predeceased by his wife, Helen G. Fohl, on Sept. 2, 2009, as well as his brother, Alan J. He is survived by his beloved daughters, Michelle Luciani (Phil), and Noelle Incorvaia (Leo), and his sons, Eric Fohl (Catherine), and Kurt (Robin). He is also survived by six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, at St. John Neumann Church, 705 PA-739, Hawley, Pa., with The Rev. Edward Casey officiating. Interment will be held in Milford Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements made by Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W. Harford St., Milford, Pa. (www.stroyanfuenralhome.com).
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.