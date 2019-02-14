LORDS VALLEY, Pa. - Otto A. Fohl, 90, of Lords Valley, Pa., passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, after a long, wonder-filled life.

Born and raised in Perth Amboy, N.J., Otto was the eldest child to Andrew and Mary (Lucas) Fohl. He and his beloved wife, Helen, were longtime residents of Sparta, N.J., where they raised their four children. He retired from American Cyanamid Company in 1990. He graduated from Villanova University after serving in the United States Navy.

Otto was predeceased by his wife, Helen G. Fohl, on Sept. 2, 2009, as well as his brother, Alan J. He is survived by his beloved daughters, Michelle Luciani (Phil), and Noelle Incorvaia (Leo), and his sons, Eric Fohl (Catherine), and Kurt (Robin). He is also survived by six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, at St. John Neumann Church, 705 PA-739, Hawley, Pa., with The Rev. Edward Casey officiating. Interment will be held in Milford Cemetery at a later date.

Arrangements made by Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W. Harford St., Milford, Pa. (www.stroyanfuenralhome.com). Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 14, 2019