Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
Otto Schmidt

Otto Schmidt Obituary
WILTON, Maine - Otto Schmidt, 70, of Wilton, Maine, died unexpectedly Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Farmington Memorial Hospital, Farmington, Maine.

Born in Paterson, N.J., Mr. Schmidt lived there before moving to Stillwater, N.J., in 1980, and moved to Wilton in December 2018. He was a graduate of Upsala College, East Orange, and earned his master's degree in history from Rutgers University, New Brunswick. He was employed as director of planning by Blonder-Tongue Labs, Old Bridge, for 17 years before he retired in 2015. Mr. Schmidt was active in historical wargaming, writing and publishing games and rule sets for military miniatures. He was the founder of the Society of Daisy, whose mission is to put fun back into wargames.

Mr. Schmidt is survived by his wife, Dorothy M.

Published in The New Jersey Herald on June 12, 2019
