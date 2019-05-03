WANTAGE -- Owen Francis Colquhoun, known by friends and loved ones as "Iain," 85, of Simmons Lake, Wantage, left this Earth Tuesday, April 30, 2019, after suffering years of many illnesses. He was born May 25, 1933, in Rutherglen, Scotland, to Robert Gerard and Elizabeth Winifred Colquhoun (McClafferty.) He was married to Sara Cristina Colquhoun (Huerta) April 19, 1975, in Oak Ridge. He immigrated to the United States during World War II in 1941 with his mother and brother, sailing across the Atlantic in a convoy on the Cameronia. He lived most of his life in Northern New Jersey, with a short period of time spent in the San Franscisco Bay Area of California. He had a beautiful voice and enjoyed singing for friends and families at gatherings. He was a jack-of-all-trades with interesting jobs in many different careers: mechanic at General Motors, teacher at Lincoln Technical Institute, director of sales and marketing with Mosler and a mechanics teacher with Job Corps, a job he found very rewarding, giving inner city youth trade skills to better their lives. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a private pilot with an IFR rating; he loved his airplane and all things related to aviation. He enjoyed many a day at Sussex Airport flying his plane and catching up with fellow pilots for more than 30 years of his life. He worked overseas in Greenland for the U.S. government on two tours in 1964 and 1967, working on the radar stations on the polar ice cap. He is survived by his wife, Sara Colquhoun; his son, Mark Colquhoun; and daughters, Laura Colquhoun-Kienle, Olga Colquhoun, Victoria Marie Colquhoun, and Elizabeth Boyd (Colquhoun); 11 grandsons; and five great-grandsons. His grandson Evan Colquhoun has followed in his aviation footsteps, taking it to the next level as a commercial airline pilot; he is a captain for Delta Airlines, which made his grandfather very proud. The viewing will be held 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third St., Sussex. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, May 6, at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held at Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 75 N. Church Road, Sparta. He was a man that loved his homeland. Daddy, you can enjoy being back home. Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 3, 2019