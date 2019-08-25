|
HAMPTON -- Patricia A. Cronk, 71, of Hampton, died Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Rutgers University Hospital in Newark. Born in Franklin, Patricia lived in Ogdensburg before moving to Hampton in 2001. She worked for Ames Rubber in Hamburg for 32 years, then worked for Thorlabs in Newton before her retirement. The daughter of the late Kenneth and Mae (Pierce) Kelly, Patricia was also predeceased by three siblings, Kenny Kelly, Bob Kelly and Gary Kelly. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Willard V. Cronk; her daughter, Dawn Bloomfield and husband, Stephen, of Vernon; her son, Craig Cronk, of Hampton; and her three grandchildren, Brooke, Haley and Corey Bloomfield. She is also survived by four siblings, Dennis Kelly, Barbara Dennis, Jerry Kelly and Michael Kelly. Services and interment are private and are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. Memorial donations may be made to Hampton Township Fire & Rescue, P.O. Box 646, Augusta, NJ 07822. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Aug. 25, 2019