WANTAGE - Patricia A. Fichter, age 67, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at New York University Langone Medical Center in Manhattan, N.Y.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Patricia grew up in Waldwick before moving to Sussex County. She received her bachelor degree from Slippery Rock University. Patricia specialized in teaching special education students and had been employed as a teacher at Celebrate the Children in Denville. She had been an active member of St. Monica R.C. Church, where she served as an Eucharistic minister, taught CCD, and sang in the former choir. While her sons were younger, Patricia was active in the Cub Scouts and served as the pack leader. She enjoyed quilting, sewing and crocheting.
She was predeceased by her husband, George Fichter, in 2009, and her mother, Regina (Monahan) Stasko in 1994. Patricia is survived by her two sons, John and George, both of Wantage; her father, Andrew Stasko, of Charleston, S.C.; and two brothers, David Stasko, of Charleston, S.C., and Michael Stasko and his wife, Kathy, of Ormond Beach, Fla.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon Thursday, March 5, at St. Monica R.C. Church, 33 Unionville Avenue, Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family one hour prior to mass from 11 a.m. to noon, at the church. Private cremation services will follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations may be made to the family or the funeral home to help defray the funeral costs. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 4, 2020