Patricia A. Glaab
Blairstown - Beloved Mother, devoted grandmother and great-grandmother.
Patricia (Pat) Norman Glaab, 82, of Blairstown, NJ, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020, peacefully at home. Pat was born in Dover, NJ to Milton "Bucky" and Marguerite (Decker) Norman and lived in Blairstown for the past 47 years. She was predeceased by her husband John in 1997 and her Sister, Barbara Norman Nocchi in 2009.
In her early years, Pat worked as a Receptionist and Bus Driver for the Roxbury B.O.E, a substitute Bus Driver for Maring Bros. in Blairstown, and a substitute mail carrier for the USPS in Blairstown while raising their six children.
In 1978, Pat began her 17 year career with the NJ State Police as a Communications Operator, working in Blairstown, Netcong, Sussex and Hope stations. She was a dedicated employee and enjoyed her work.
In 1981, following the murder of Trp. Philip Lamonaco, Pat worked closely with the Lamonaco Command Post, frequently using her own time at the Post and at home, doing extensive and exhaustive record searches in pursuit of those responsible. Her dedication and persistence in locating all available information greatly assisted command post personnel in bringing the Lamonaco investigation to a successful conclusion. Pat was extremely proud of the work she accomplished during this investigation and was honored by Colonel Clinton Pagano, Superintendent, with her own NJSP Gold Triangle Medallion necklace engraved with her Operator call #347, usually reserved for Troopers and immediate family members. She also received numerous Commendations and Letters of Appreciation for her efforts. She was awarded a plaque for her work in law enforcement from the Givens-Belet American Legion Post 258.
After leaving the NJSP in 1993 due to the consolidation and relocation of Communication Operators to Totowa NJ, Pat spent the last 18 years working at Teel Auctions in Mt. Bethel, PA while also enjoying semi-retirement reading, playing scrabble and tending to her iris gardens and family. Pat leaves behind her children, Cheryl, Kimi, Brett, Nikki, Stacy and her husband Keith, and Michele and her husband Ricky; a younger sister, Bette MacDougall and her husband Jerre, and her grandchildren Tyler, Jason, Robert and Jeremy, several nieces, nephews and great grandchildren.
Viewing will take place on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Newbaker Funeral Home, 200 Rte. 94, Blairstown, NJ, 07825, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to The Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice Foundation at https://www.karenannquinlanhospice.org/donate-support/donationpage/
. Please request the donation to the NJ Northwest Division.