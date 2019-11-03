|
|
GREEN - Patricia A. Keller (Conkling), 88, long time resident of Green Township, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, following a long illness.
Pat was born in Tulsa, Okla., on Nov. 6, 1930, daughter of Chester and Ruby Irwin. Pat served in the U.S. Navy as a parachute rigger from 1948 until 1952.
She was the owner of Huntsville Upholstery in Green Township until 1975. She became an LPN in 1976 and an RN in 1980. She was the director of nursing at the Methodist Manor in Branchville and an ICU charge nurse at Newton Memorial Hospital.
Pat was a lifetime member of Tranquility Methodist Church where she was the choir director. Pat's passion for music continued as she formed many choral groups to sing and inspire one another for personal expression.
Pat is survived by her son, Daniel C. Conkling and his wife, Marcia, of Green; her son, Scott D. Conkling and wife, Michelle, of Orange Park, Fla., and her daughter, Diane O'Brien and husband, Tom, of Green. She has been blessed with eight grandchildren, Jon Conkling, Karen Thibault, Kelly Conkling, Timothy Conkling, Erin Hutchison, Jennifer Conkling, Kathryn O'Brien and Sarah O'Brien; and also 16 great-grandchildren. She will be missed and loved by all.
A memorial service will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Tranquility United Methodist Church, 2 Kennedy Road, Tranquility. The family invites everyone to join in celebrating Pat's life with food and refreshments following the service. Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Tranquility United Methodist Church, PO Box 15, Tranquility, NJ 07879 or the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Nov. 3, 2019