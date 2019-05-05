ANDERSON, S.C. ­-- Patricia Ann Kelly, 72, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019, in Anderson, S.C. Born in Inwood, Long Island, N.Y., Pat grew up in Inwood and lived in Vernon Valley Lake in the Glenwood section of Vernon, N.J., where she raised six children. While living in Vernon, she had been employed by the Vernon Township School System, was a Girl Scout troop leader, and was an avid coupon cutter and even attended coupon conventions. Pat moved to Easley, S.C., about two decades ago. She was a sweet, gentle and kind woman who would go out of her way to help anyone in need. Pat was predeceased by her mother, Pearl, and her son, Brian Patrick Kelly, in 1992. She is survived by her daughters: Tracey A. Kelly and her husband, James F. Martz, of Wantage, N.J., Donna Corcoran and her husband, John Boyne, of Little Egg Harbor, N.J., Patricia Lynn Richardson and her husband, Travis, of Piedmont, S.C.; and Colleen Rose Kelly and her husband, Anthony Falsette, of Honea Path, S.C.; her son, Roger A. Kelly Jr., of Honea Path, S.C.; her grandchildren: Amber, Ashley, Arianna, Thayne, Stephanie, Crystal, Michael, Logan, Chloe, Jessie and Antonia; her great-grandchildren: Zephyr, Aurora and Jackson; her former husband, Roger A. Kelly Sr., of Hamburg, N.J.; and her grand-dog, Shy. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Family and friends may pay their respects to Pat prior to the service from noon to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Private cremation services were held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 5, 2019