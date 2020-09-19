1/
Patricia Ayres
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Ayres
Patricia Ayres, our beautiful mother, age 86, peacefully passed on September 13, 2020, surrounded by family.
Patricia is survived by her children, Deborah Healy and her husband, John, of Petersburg, NY; William Ayres and his wife, Janine, of Andover, NJ; Sandra Polizzo and her husband, Carmine, of Montclair, NJ; and Susan Ayres of Ogdensburg, NJ. She is preceded in death by her husband, William Ayres; and her children, Kathy Ayres Caton and James Ayres.
Patricia was born on January 3, 1934 in Morristown, NJ, to parents Bertha and Allen Sinclair. She was employed at Beneficial Finance Company in Peapack, NJ before retiring in 2003. Patricia was a dedicated mother who cherished her children, 17 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Her great joy and the love of her life was her late husband Bill, and their time spent at their lifelong home in Andover, NJ. Pat enjoyed spending time with her mother and sisters, listening to country music and watching old movies. Pat always loved family gatherings and to honor her, the family will hold a private memorial at her favorite place…her home.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Jersey Herald from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The New Jersey Herald and njherald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved