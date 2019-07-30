|
HONEY BROOK, Pa. - Patricia C. Holenstein, 83, of Heatherwood Retirement Community, formerly of Newton, N.J., passed away peacefully Saturday, July 27, 2019.
She was the loving wife of Robert L. Holenstein with whom she shared 61 years of marriage.
A life celebration service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, at the James J. Terry Funeral Home, 736 E. Lancaster Ave., Downingtown, Pa., where family and friends may visit from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2400 Halsted St., Newton, N.J. Interment will be private.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on July 30, 2019