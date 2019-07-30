Home

POWERED BY

Services
James J. Terry Funeral Home
736 E Lancaster Ave
Downingtown, PA 19335
(610) 269-6567
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
James J. Terry Funeral Home
736 E Lancaster Ave
Downingtown, PA 19335
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
7:30 PM
James J. Terry Funeral Home
736 E Lancaster Ave
Downingtown, PA 19335
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
2400 Halsted St.
Newton, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Holenstein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia C. Holenstein

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia C. Holenstein Obituary
HONEY BROOK, Pa. - Patricia C. Holenstein, 83, of Heatherwood Retirement Community, formerly of Newton, N.J., passed away peacefully Saturday, July 27, 2019.
She was the loving wife of Robert L. Holenstein with whom she shared 61 years of marriage.
A life celebration service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, at the James J. Terry Funeral Home, 736 E. Lancaster Ave., Downingtown, Pa., where family and friends may visit from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2400 Halsted St., Newton, N.J. Interment will be private.
Please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now