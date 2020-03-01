|
|
NEWTON - Patricia "Pat" Conway Wain passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 surrounded by her family. She is fondly remembered by her family, friends and all who knew her as a loving wife, a devoted mother, an incomparable grandmother, and "mother" to any person or animal who needed love. She was a lifelong Steelers fan, fiercely competitive card player, and a beloved family matriarch.
Born in Pittsburgh, Pa., on Feb. 7, 1932, to the late Dorothy and Henry Conway, she grew up in the lockmaster's house on the Allegheny River. Pat graduated Kittanning High School at the age of 16 and secretarial/business school by 18. She began her professional career as a secretary at Westinghouse in downtown Pittsburgh and later returned to the workforce as an executive assistant at AT&T before retiring. She dedicated the majority of her life to her true passion; being a wife, mother and caregiver.
She married the love of her life, John Edward Wain, on May 4, 1957. The pair attended rival high schools and upon first sight, John said Patricia would be the one he would marry. It took her a few years, and many lemonades to agree, but together they shared a 50-year marriage that would be the bedrock for their family and the communities they both served. Pat and John moved to New Jersey in 1964, settling first in Andover, and then in Lake Tranquility before finally residing in Newton in 1979.
Pat was an active volunteer in the local schools and numerous community groups. Her limitless love, kindness, and compassion for all living things was evidenced only in part by the countless animals who found shelter in her care, including numerous dogs, stray cats, rabbits, birds, and a deer. In her later years, she enjoyed cheering on her grandchildren at sports and activities, baking and sharing family recipes, always with a key ingredient removed, and volunteering in clinical trials to benefit Alzheimer's research.
She is predeceased by her husband, John E. Wain, renowned Newton High School teacher and coach. She is survived by their three children, Matthew Wain and his wife, Elizabeth, Mary-Frances Wain and her husband, Sean, and Katie Kozlowski and her husband, Anthony; as well as nine grandchildren, Brianne, Victoria, Andrew, Alexandra, Dominic, Bryan, Kiersten, Matthew and Sam; and her brother, Richard Conway and his wife, Esther; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
The family will be honoring her life in a private ceremony. Expressions of sympathy may be made in her name to the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave, Newton, NJ 07860. Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St, Newton. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 1, 2020