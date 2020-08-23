1/1
Patricia Coykendall
Wantage- Patricia Coykendall, age 78, peacefully passed away at Saint Clare's Hospital in Dover on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Born in New York City to the late John and Tillis Boris, Pat attended Cathedral High School in New York and graduated in 1960 from Ridgefield Park High School in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey. She lived in Little Ferry before moving to Sussex County in 1972. Pat received her Early Childhood Development Teaching Degree and taught at Second Home Child Care Center in Wantage. She was also a licensed Real Estate Agent and worked with Lazicki Realtors in Wantage. Pat was a member of St. Jude The Apostle Church in Hamburg and a member of the Sussex County Legal Secretaries Club. She enjoyed spending time with her family and was a devoted grandmother and caring friend to all that knew her. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Michael and Mary Turkevitz and her paternal grandparents, Ignace and Sophie Boris. She is survived by her husband of 33 years, J. Craig Coykendall; her son, Michael Sarapuchiello of Wantage; her brother, John P. Boris and his wife Carole of Plymouth, Michigan; her two grandchildren, Derick and Kyla; her aunt, Vera Dychkewich and her husband Serge of Fishkill, New York; and several cousins. Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Monday, August 24, 2020 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Interment to follow at Beemerville Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects to the family on Monday prior to the funeral service from 11 a.m. to 12 noon at the funeral home. Due to New Jersey government restrictions, all attendees are required to wear masks. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Pat's memory to St.Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be offered to the family on www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.

Published in The New Jersey Herald on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Pinkel Funeral Home
31 Bank Street
Sussex, NJ 07461
(973) 875-3272
