NEWTON -- Patricia Ellen Fitzpatrick, 84, of Newton, died Thursday, April 18, 2019, at home. Born in Queens, N.Y., Patricia was raised in the Laurel Hill section of Queens. She raised her family in Patchogue, N.Y., then moved to Sparta in 1972 and had been a resident of Newton for the past 20 years. Patricia was a former secretary for the Sparta Board of Education, at the Helen Morgan School. A member of St. Joseph R.C. Church, Patricia was a volunteer at St. Joseph Thrift Shop and Newton Medical Center Gift Shop. She was also a member of the Don Bosco Columbiettes and the Red Hat Society. Her family and faith were the most important priority in her life. The daughter of the late George and Mary (Goss) Glock, Patricia was also predeceased by her husband, Richard R. Fitzpatrick, in 2002; her grandson, Robert L. Burdge; and her siblings, Mary Gregory, George Glock, Bernadette DeLucia and Regina Curry. Patricia is survived by her children, Karen Glowatski and husband, Thomas, of Lafayette, Richard Fitzpatrick and wife, Diane, of Newton, Kerri Knight, of Newton, and Patricia Lane, of Jefferson City, Tenn.; her grandchildren, Thomas Glowatski II, Brian Glowatski and wife, Stephanie, Sean Glowatski, Mark Fitzpatrick and wife, Corrine, Megan Fitzpatrick and fiancé, Matt Dennis, Emily Fitzpatrick, Timothy Fitzpatrick, Christina Lane, James Lane and Zachary Lane; her great-grandchildren, Riley Glowatski, Aidan Fitzpatrick, Payten Fitzpatrick, Audrey Lane, Jaden Lane, Jasmine Lane and Xavier Lane; as well as her sister, Elaine LeFever, of St. Louis, Mo. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 22, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. Funeral services will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, at the funeral home, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph R.C. Church in Newton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph R.C. Church, 22 Halsted St., Newton, NJ 07860. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 21, 2019