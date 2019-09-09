|
|
NEWTON - Patricia Lillian Behson, 77, of Newton, died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Troy Hills Center in Parsippany.
Born in Lincoln Park, Patricia lived in the Paulinskill Lake section of Hampton from 1967 to 2015. She graduated as an RN from the nursing program at Texas Christian University in Texas. A Registered Nurse for 40 years, Patricia was a school nurse with the Orange Board of Education before her retirement 2008. She was a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Newton.
The daughter of the late Andrew and Retha (VanNess) Sabol, Patricia was also predeceased by her brother, Robert Sabol. She is survived by three children, Peter J. Behson III and wife, Melanie, of Rockaway, Jennifer Bertoline, of Randolph, and John Behson, of Hampton; three grandchildren, Jacob, Brayden and Joshua Bertoline; and two sisters, Retha Easterly, of Atlanta, Ga., and Mary Sabol, of Chicago, Ill.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Christ Episcopal Church, 62 Main St., Newton. Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton.
Memorial donations may be made to , 7 Ridgedale Ave., Suite 103, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927, or Christ Episcopal Church, 62 Main St., Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Sept. 9, 2019