Patricia M. McGroarty
Patricia M. McGroarty, 76, died Saturday at her home in Ogdensburg after a short illness.
Born in New York City, she lived there for many years before moving to Ogdensburg forty-eight years ago. Mrs. McGroarty was a retired medical secretary at Skylands Medical Group in Andover.
Predeceased by her husband, James McGroarty, Patricia is survived by her three children, Brian of Dayton, KY and Stephen McGroarty of New York City, and Laura Sisco of Cresco, PA. She is also survived by her four loving grandchildren, Ashley, Taylor, Samantha, and Ryan.
A visitation for Patricia will be held on Friday, October 9th, 2020 from 4-8PM at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, NJ 07416. A funeral service will be on Saturday, October 10th, 10AM at the funeral home. Burial in the St. Thomas of Aquin Cemetery in Ogdensburg will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice Foundation, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com