1/1
Patricia M. McGroarty
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia M. McGroarty
Patricia M. McGroarty, 76, died Saturday at her home in Ogdensburg after a short illness.
Born in New York City, she lived there for many years before moving to Ogdensburg forty-eight years ago. Mrs. McGroarty was a retired medical secretary at Skylands Medical Group in Andover.
Predeceased by her husband, James McGroarty, Patricia is survived by her three children, Brian of Dayton, KY and Stephen McGroarty of New York City, and Laura Sisco of Cresco, PA. She is also survived by her four loving grandchildren, Ashley, Taylor, Samantha, and Ryan.
A visitation for Patricia will be held on Friday, October 9th, 2020 from 4-8PM at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, NJ 07416. A funeral service will be on Saturday, October 10th, 10AM at the funeral home. Burial in the St. Thomas of Aquin Cemetery in Ogdensburg will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice Foundation, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Jersey Herald from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
F. John Ramsey Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Funeral service
10:00 AM
F. John Ramsey Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
F. John Ramsey Funeral Home
One Main St.
Franklin, NJ 07416
(973) 827-7050
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The New Jersey Herald and njherald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved