Patricia Mae Leslie
Patricia Mae Leslie, 91, passed to her next life on May 20, 2020, at Mt. Sinai hospital in New York City following a stroke. Born June 8, 1928 in Toledo, Ohio, she moved to New York in her 20s and remained a resident through her life. Weekends, however, were spent in Sussex County, where she and her husband of nearly 50 years, Bruce Leslie, owned and enjoyed a house on Flatbrook Road, in the Stokes State Forest area. He preceded her in death. A memorial is not yet planned.

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
