HAMPTON -- Patricia Noreen Sweeney, age 65, of the Crandon Lakes section of Hampton, lost her long battle with cancer on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. Born and raised in Norwood, she had resided in Hampton for many years. Daughter of the late Charles and Helen (Bowler) Metcalf, Patricia had graduated from Northern Valley Regional High School in Old Tappan. She was the beloved bartender of the Lake Lenape Lodge in Andover for more than 30 years. Patricia loved riding motorcycles and spending time in the sun by the pool with her dogs. She will be missed by all of her workout friends at the gym; her love, friendship and smile will truly be missed and treasured by all. Patricia was predeceased in life by her stepmother, Josephine Metcalf. She is survived by her beloved husband of 33 years, Patrick K. Sweeney; her sister, Sheila Metcalf; and her brothers, Jack and his wife, Carol Metcalf, of Byram, and Gene Metcalf, of Swartswood. Also surviving are her stepbrother, Jack Sculfort, of Ohio; many nieces and nephews; her sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; father-in-law; as well as her loyal dog, Rusty. A celebration of Patti's life will be held at a later date. Private arrangements and online condolences may be offered through www.iliff-ruggierofuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 24, 2019