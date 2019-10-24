|
|
STILLWATER - Patricia Nugent, 68, a long-time resident of Stillwater, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, at home in the company of her husband and daughter. She had lived with a type of Alzheimers caused by neurological Lyme disease for 14 years.
Patricia was born in 1951 in Jersey City to John Stewart and Adele Loundsbury. She grew up in Stanhope, attended Kean University (Newark State), started her family in Maplewood with John Nugent, and moved to Stillwater in 1984. There she began a long, dedicated career as a physical education teacher at Stillwater Elementary School, where she won the affections of thousands of children who remember her fondly to this day.
Patricia leaves behind her husband of 48 years, John Nugent, who was a great ally and teammate in her battle with Lyme. She is also survived by her daughters, Kelly Ann Nugent (Wyatt Galusky), and Liz Dwyer (Lindsey Dwyer); her sisters Cathy Edwards (Bob Edwards); and her grandchildren Sidney, Mickey, and Maeve Dwyer.
Pat was a playful, spirited soul who loved most of all to be in the company of children and was always willing to get right down on the floor with them. She enjoyed wildflowers, walks with friends and family, time at the beach, swimming in the ocean, silly faces, the color blue, and anything outside in the sunshine.
A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at Newbaker Funeral Home, 200 Route 94, Blairstown, (Columbia for GPS), with visitation from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, and from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday day of service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Roseland, NJ chapter of the of America in her honor, 23 Vreeland Road, Florham Park, NJ 07932.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Oct. 24, 2019