NEWTON - Patricia T. Jones, 82, of Newton, died Thursday, June 4, 2020, at home.
Born in Westfield, Pat lived in Westfield before moving to Newton. She was a volunteer at Westfield School Library, which led to her position of Librarian Secretary at Westfield High School before her retirement.
Pat loved horses and passed that love on to her daughter, Gayle. Pat and her husband, Jim, enjoyed taking pictures and sharing them with others while driving around the USA and parts of Canada. She had a passion for lighthouses and enjoyed collecting pictures from wherever they visited. They hiked trails and climbed mountains too. They made regular trips to Florida, Maine and southern Virginia, but frequently took the longest route available and met a lot of friendly country people along the way.
The daughter of the late Burr A. and Florence (Sayre) Towl, Pat was also predeceased by two sisters, Carol and Barbara. She is survived by her husband, James Jones, as well as her daughter, Gayle Russel and husband, Edward, of Rhinebeck, N.Y.
A private graveside service will be held in Branchville Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wood Funeral Home, 16 Main Street, Branchville. Online condolences may be offered at www.woodfuneralhome.net .
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jun. 7, 2020.