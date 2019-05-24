GREEN -- Patricia T. Newby, 93, of Green Township, died Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Valley View Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Newton. Born in Irvington, Patricia lived in Denville and Springfield before moving to Andover Township. She moved to Bentley Assisted Living in 1996, and had been a resident of Valley View since July 2018. Patricia was a medical secretary for Peter Reimann in Springfield, retiring at the age of 70. An animal lover, Patricia enjoyed knitting, gardening and cooking. The daughter of the late Albert F. and Genevieve (Hunt) True, Patricia was also predeceased by her husband, Howard W. Newby, in 1997, and her 3-month-old child, Howard W. Newby Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Wagner, of Green Township; her son, Wayne Newby, of Magnolia, Texas; and two grandchildren, Jessica and Joseph Wagner. Visitation will be held 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Restland Memorial Park in East Hanover. Memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place. Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 24, 2019