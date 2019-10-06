|
WANTAGE - Patrick Andrina Devine, 60, died unexpectedly at home Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. Born to the late Robert and Daisy Devine in Franklin, he had lived in Ogdensburg before moving to Wantage 38 years ago.
Patrick was a heavy equipment operator, most recently working for the State of New Jersey in Hamburg. Patrick took great joy in hunting and deep sea fishing. He was an avid New York Giants, New York Yankees and Notre Dame fan. Patrick always had a great appreciation for our military veterans, honoring them in any way he could.
Patrick is predeceased by his parents and is the beloved husband for 41 years of Cynthia M. Devine (Gonzales), of Wantage; devoted father of Ryan and Daniel Devine, both at home; dear brother of Robert Devine and his wife, Kesha, of Culvers Lake; nephew of Joan Stevens and Joe Devine; and is cherished by two nieces and two grandnieces.
The family will receive their friends for memorial visitation from 7-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin. Memorial service to follow at 8 p.m. Cremation is private.
Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers to a favorite veterans charity would be greatly appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Oct. 6, 2019