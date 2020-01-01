The New Jersey Herald Obituaries
|
Services
Goble Funeral Home
22 Main Street
Sparta, NJ 078711904
(973) 729-5530
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Goble Funeral Home
22 Main Street
Sparta, NJ 078711904
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
5:30 PM
Goble Funeral Home
22 Main Street
Sparta, NJ 078711904
View Map
Interment
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Sparta Cemetery
Paul A. Murray Obituary
OGDENSBURG - Paul A. Murray (PopPop), 81, of Ogdensburg, passed away Dec. 29, 2019. Paul was born in Harrisburg, Pa., and was a resident of Ogdensburg since 1968.
Paul served in the United States Army and National Guard for 30 years. He was a union carpenter for Local 620 for 30 years. He was a member of the Masonic Harmony Lodge Local #8 and the Franklin American Legion.
Paul is predeceased by his daughter, Tanya Lee Murray and son, Paul Ray Murray. He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Marilyn Doreen Murray; his loving children, Geary Murray, Tonya Murray, Tammy Taylor, Rodney Murray and his wife, Vicki, and Theresa Murray. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Andrew and Derrek Taylor, of Virginia, Lana Varcadipane, of Ogdensburg, Madison and Kyle Ryder, of Franklin, Lacey Marzan, of Dingmans Ferry, Pa., and Lindsey Pagano, of Allentown; and his dedicated dog, Adrianne.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta. The Masonic Lodge will perform a service at 5:30 p.m. Interment will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Sparta Cemetery with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Paul's memory to the Ogdensburg First Aid Squad, 8 Willis Ave., Ogdensburg.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jan. 1, 2020
