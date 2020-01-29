|
|
HIGHLAND LAKES - Paul J. Smitko, 70, passed away Monday Jan. 27, 2020. Paul was born in Kupuvar, Hungary on Dec. 8, 1949, to Paul and Ilona (Vadasz) Smitko. Arriving in the United States in 1956, the family settled in East Orange and later in Livingston. Paul had been a resident of Highland Lakes since 1977.
Paul was a mail carrier for the Livingston United States Postal Service for 35 years, retiring in 2005. Paul was a member of the Livingston Elks, and was an avid fisherman and golfer. He enjoyed fishing for trout in the Rockaway River, for fluke and striped bass in the Atlantic Ocean off Sandy Hook, and for salmon and halibut in Alaska. Paul was a lifelong sports fan, following the Jets, Yankees and Rangers - and whatever his kids and grandkids were playing.
Paul was predeceased by his father. Paul is survived by his high-school sweetheart and the love of his life, his wife, Debbie (Graf) Smitko; his two devoted children, Michael P. Smitko and his wife, Tina, of Rockaway, and Jennifer Getz and her husband, John, of Vernon; his five cherished grandchildren, Emily, Danielle, Alison, Samuel and Joseph; his mother, Ilona (Vadasz) Smitko, of Maryland; and his siblings, Peter Smitko, of Louisiana, Claire Smitko, of Maryland, and Sue Smith and her husband, Rob, of Maryland.
Relatives and friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. today, at the Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Rt. 94, Vernon, (GPS use 1 Vanderhoof Court), and are invited to attend funeral services at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at the funeral home. For directions and condolences see www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.
In lieu of flowers donations to My Brother's Place, www.mybrothersplace.com, or Sound Start Babies, www.soundstartbabies.com/donate.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jan. 29, 2020