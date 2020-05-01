Home

Garrett Funeral Home
203 North Shady Avenue
Damascus, VA 24236
(276) 475-3631
Paul James "Paulie B." Baglio


1950 - 2020
Paul James "Paulie B." Baglio Obituary
DAMASCUS, Va. - Paul James "Paulie B." Baglio, 69, of Damascus, Va., passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, at his residence.
He was born in Bronx, N.Y., Dec. 1, 1950, a son of the late Peter and Nancy Baglio. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his stepmother, Rose Baglio; his younger brother, Phillip Baglio; a sister-in-law, Gayle Baglio; and his best friend and partner in crime, Tom "Hash" Puente.
He was a resident of Damascus, Va., for the past 12 years. Paul was a graduate of Ridge High School in Basking Ridge, N.J., and earned a bachelor's degree in English from Old Dominion University. He spent nearly 30 years teaching and working as an auto mechanic. He enjoyed listening to Blues music, going fishing, and spending time with his beloved pets. Paul was a quiet, kind, and genuine man. He had a great sense of humor, an analytical mind, and could fix just about anything with his hands.
Paul is survived by his dear domestic partner, Debra Peltier, of Damascus, Va.; one daughter, Rebecca Jane McCloskey and her husband, Shane, of Columbus, OH; and one son, Kristofer James Baglio, of New Jersey; former spouse, Kathleen Baglio, of New Jersey; four grandchildren, Cecily, Kaeden, Kristian, and Karsyn; one brother, Peter Baglio Jr. and his wife, Lisa, of Pennsylvania; one sister, Patricia Balio and her husband, Jay, of California; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pets Without Parents, www.petswithoutparents.net. Mr. Baglio and his family are in the care of Garrett Funeral Home, 203 N. Shady Ave., Damascus, VA 24236; ph.#: (276) 475-3631, www.garrettfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 1, 2020
