Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Church
62 Main Street
Newton, NJ

Paul John Pfeil Obituary
OGDENSBURG - Paul John Pfeil, 81, of Ogdensburg, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Newton Medical Center.
Born and raised in Buffalo, N.Y., Paul proudly served in the United States Army and was stationed in Europe after the Korean Conflict. He was the owner/operator of a company in Madison which manufactured for the hobby industry, specifically for coin and currency collectors, before his retirement in 2007.
A leader for Boy Scouts of America, Paul was a founding member of the Garden State Numismatic Association and a member of the Sussex County Coin Club. He enjoyed creating stained glass artwork, as well as cooking. Overall, he enjoyed working with his hands.
The son of the late Lawrence and Clara (Wagner) Pfeil, Paul was also predeceased by his first wife, Prudence Ann (Lutheringer) Pfeil, and his sister, Joanie Kensy. He is survived by his wife of 13 years, Danise Tellefsen; his children, Peter Pfeil and wife, Dawn, Susan Pfeil-Taylor and husband, Jonathan, and Paul Jason "PJ" Pfeil and wife, Jaymi; as well as his grandchildren, Garrett, Gabrielle, Brooke, Alexa, Mason and Morgan. He is also survived by his sister, Barbara Phalen and husband, Paul; his nephews, Larry, Mark and Greg Kensey and their families; and his beloved "Baby" dog, Tammy.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, at Christ Church, 62 Main Street, Newton. Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton. Memorial donations may be made to One Step Closer Animal Rescue (O.S.C.A.R.), 155 Stanhope Road, Andover, NJ 07821. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Dec. 8, 2019
