SAN ANTONIO, Fla. - Paul Joseph Brock, 54, died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at his home in San Antonio, Fla., under hospice care. Born in Newton, N.J., and raised in Branchville, N.J., he was an '84 graduate of Pope John XXIII H.S., Sparta, N.J.
Funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Our Lady Queen of Peace, Branchville, N.J., followed by being laid to rest at Branchville Cemetery off Pine Road. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the hospice program or in Paul's name.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 29, 2020