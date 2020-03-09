|
LAFAYETTE - Paul M. Schupp, 68, of Lafayette, passed away unexpectedly at Newton Medical Center on Friday March 6, 2020.
Born in Philadelphia, Paul spent his childhood there before moving to Chatham and then Wantage for 28 years, eventually settling in Lafayette four years ago.
Paul was a produce manager for RoNetco Corp., and worked at ShopRite of Byram for 15 years before his retirement in July 2019. He was also a member of Holy Counselor Lutheran Church in Vernon, where he enjoyed singing in the church choir. Remembered by his family as adoring his children and grandchildren, he thoroughly enjoyed camping and vacation cruises.
The son of J. Donald Schupp and Eleanor Kirsch-Schupp, Paul is predeceased by his brother John Schupp.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 32 years, Barbara J. Mayers-Schupp; his sons John T. Dean and wife Alena, and Robert D. Schupp and wife Jessica; and his daughters Belinda L. Thonebe and husband Frederick, Tammy E. Thom, and Amanda M. Schupp and her fiancé Alfred Bermel.
He also is survived by his stepfather, Robert Buck, and his stepmother, Carol Schupp.
Visitation will be Tuesday, March 10, 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at IIiff-Ruggiero Funeral Home, 156 Main St. (Route 206), Newton. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 11, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.iliff-ruggierofuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 9, 2020