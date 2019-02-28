Home

FREDON - Paul R. DuPont, 80, of Fredon, died Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at Morristown Medical Center.
Born in Summit, Paul was raised in Chatham and Myersville, then lived in Gillette before moving to Sussex County in 1983. He was a graduate of Chatham High School. Paul was the owner, operator and founder of Sani-Tech and Rubber-Fab Technologies, both located in Sussex County, before his retirement in 2016. He served as mayor of Passaic Township and was a former committee member of Andover Township. He loved his pit bull, Bow.
The son of the late James M. and Violetta (Pollara) DuPont, Paul was a loving husband, father and grandfather, as well as a loving sibling.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccracken-funeralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 28, 2019
