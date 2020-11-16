Paul V. Cummins
Hampton - Paul V. Cummins, 95, of Hampton Township, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 16, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.
Paul was born in Franklin, to the late Barrett C. and Olive D. (Van Horn) Cummins, he lived his entire life on his family's farm in Hampton Township. Prior to his retirement he worked as a Tax Collector and Treasurer in Hampton Township for over 45 years. He was also a Dairy Farmer in his early career. Paul was an active member in Newton Rotary and Harmony Lodge. He was a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church in Newton, NJ.
The beloved husband of the late Mary (Tichenor) Cummins, he is survived by his children; Lucy Goett and her husband James, Barrett Cummins and his wife Betty, Sally Abruzzo and her husband Sylvester and David Cummins and his wife Catherine, his grandchildren; Andrew Goett (Erin), Adam Goett (Stephanie), Christopher Cummins (Amanda), Alison Gely (Jeff), Colin Cummins (Julie), Frank Abruzzo (Beth), Kathryn Palmer (Jim), Benjamin Abruzzo (Hetel), John Cummins and Sarah Cummins, 12 great-grandchildren and his brother Ralph Cummins. Along with his parents and spouse, Paul was predeceased by his brother, John Cummins and his close friend, Nancy Smith.
A small graveside service will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 10 AM at Newton Cemetery in Newton, NJ. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under direction of Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, Newton, NJ.
Memorial contributions may be made in Paul's name to First Presbyterian Church, 54 High Street, Newton, NJ or Hampton Township Fire and Rescue, P.O. Box 646, Augusta, NJ. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com