NEWTON -- Paul W. Sensbach, 88, of Newton, died Friday, March 22, 2019, at Forest Manor Health Care Center. Born and raised in Westfield, Paul was a graduate of Westfield High School and moved to Sussex County in 1973. He was a United States veteran, proudly serving in the Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict. He was the owner/operator of Paul W. Sensbach Builders in Sussex County. A former mayor of Fredon, Paul was also a former president of the Sussex County Board of Realtors and a former vice president of the New Jersey Builders Association. An avid golfer, Paul also enjoyed skiing. The son of the late Siebert and Esther (Hartvigsen) Sensbach, Paul was also predeceased by his wife, Sonja (Jahre) Sensbach, on Dec. 31, 2016. He is survived by his daughter, Susan Hermes, and her husband, James, of Newton; his sons, Paul M. Sensbach and wife, Theresa, of Andover Township, and Peter S. Sensbach, of Vernon; and his grandchildren, Morgan Sensbach, Colin Sensbach, Conner Sensbach, Douglas Hermes, Tyler Hermes, Matthew Hermes, Michael Walsh and Tara Walsh. Memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 26, from 9-11 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 54 High St., Newton, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., also at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. Memorial donations may be made to the , 23 Vreeland Road, Suite 105, Florham Park, NJ 07932. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 24, 2019