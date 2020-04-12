|
|
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. - Paul Woelfle, age 89, passed away in Englewood, Fla., April 3, 2020. He was born and raised in Wood-Ridge, N.J., and graduated from Wood-Ridge High School where he earned All-County pitching honors playing on their baseball team.
He was a talented musician and had the ability to play most instruments. He was also a great cartoonist and calligrapher. Paul was the owner of Eddie's Colonial Pub for 40 years. He was also a commercial and private pilot. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, the Salaam Shriners Temple, and his beloved QBs.
He was a good man, husband, and dad. He will always be remembered for his fantastic sense of humor and for his love of spending time with his friends and family. Paul loved people and he also never met a dog who didn't love him. Several generations of children will miss the man they knew as "Santa."
Paul was the most kind and loving husband of 45 years to Rosemary (Coleman) Woelfle; beloved father to Edwin, of Barnstable, Mass., Jeff Hollis, of Burbank, Calif., and Janet Duliga, of Hudson, OH; loving grandfather to Kerissa, Liliana, Marlena, Samwise Paul and Olivia; beloved brother-in-law to Donna and Jim Miehe and Ed and Marci Coleman; and loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Paul was predeceased by his parents, Edwin and Elsie Woelfle; his first wife, Jeanne; and daughter, Jeanne Woelfle.
Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please send donations to . To share a memory of Paul or to send a condolence to the family visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 12, 2020