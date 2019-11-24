|
|
SUSSEX - Pearl L. Leming Babick, age 97, of Sussex, passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at her home.
Pearl was born May 9, 1922, in Athens, Tenn., to the late Christopher Columbus and Myrtle Lee (Mason) Leming. Raised in Tennessee, Pearl moved to Newark in 1936, and graduated from Central High School in Newark. She married the late Michael Charles Babick in 1941.
Pearl was an active member and deaconess of the First Baptist Peddie Memorial Church in Newark for 50 years. She was a resident of Nutley from 1966 until 1994, at which time she relocated to Sussex.
Pearl retired from Saint Michael's Medical Center, Newark, where she worked in the Admitting Office for 28 years. After moving to Sussex, she volunteered at St. Clare's Hospital in Sussex.
In 2002 she became an active member and deaconess of the First Baptist Church of Sussex where she was an active member in the Women's Group. They served lunches for the homeless at the church, made up care packages for men and women in the Armed Forces, and made gift boxes at Christmas for the underprivileged throughout the world. They also made love packages for residents in local rest homes.
Predeceased by her beloved husband, Michael; son, Philip L. Babick; sister, Lorraine Leming; brothers, Lewis, John, Frank, and Donald Leming; and grandsons, Michael Robert and Adam Edward Babick, Pearl is survived by her loving children, Michael L. Babick and his wife, Pamela, of Clearfield, Pa., Christopher L. Babick, of Chester, Kathryn L. MacFarlane, of Franklin Borough, and Virginia M. Wilson, of Sussex; beloved sister, Christene Leming Fox, of Morrison, Colo.; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Visitation for Pearl will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. today, at the Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third Street, Sussex. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at the funeral home. Friends and relatives are welcome to gather at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at the Fairview Cemetery in Sussex. Online condolences may be offered at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Nov. 24, 2019