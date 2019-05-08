Home

Peggy Pittenger Decker

BRANCHVILLE -- Peggy Pittenger Decker, 51, of Branchville, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Newton Medical Center in Newton.

Born and raised in Hampton, Peggy worked for Hartford Insurance for 25 years and most recently for the Sussex County Library in Frankford. Peggy was an avid reader and enjoyed counted cross-stitch, looking for hidden treasures at garage sales and vacations at the Jersey Shore.

Peggy was predeceased by her father, Martin Pittenger, in 2003. She is survived by her husband, John Decker, and her son, Dalton James Decker, of Branchville; her mother, Jean (Malone) Pittenger, of Newton; her sister, Rhonda (Pittenger) Owen and her husband, Stephen Owen, of Vero Beach, Fla.; and her brothers, William Pittenger, of Milford, Pa., Jeffrey Pittenger and his wife, Kim Pittenger, of Stillwater, and Steven Pittenger and his wife, Tina Pittenger, of Newton. She is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at the American Legion Post 86, 20 Yates Ave., Newton.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made toward the welfare and education of Peggy's beloved son, Dalton. Donations can be made to the Peggy Decker Memorial Fund, which can be found on her Facebook page, or via check made payable to Dalton Decker at the celebration of life on Saturday, May 11.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 8, 2019
